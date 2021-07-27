Ramappa Lake to be developed; says Chairman TSTAC

Hyderabad: Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTAC) Chairman U Srinivas Gupta on Monday said that the Corporation would develop the Ramappa Lake and surrounding places near Ramappa Temple, which was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List.

"Ramappa Temple getting into the list of World Heritage Sites of UNESCO was a landmark achievement," he said. He expressed happiness and specially thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his guidance and effects that helped in getting Ramappa temple as UNESCOs 39 World Heritage site.

He also thanked IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Minister V Srinivas Goud and other committee members for their hard work and efforts form the last couple of years. Meetings were held with ASI and the Ministry of Tourism and others to get nominated for the recognition, he said.

Gupta said that the Corporation would develop the Ramappa Lake nearby the temple and added that it would take Telangana into the International level. Ramappa Temple, the 13th century engineering marvel named after architect Ramappa, was proposed by the government as its only nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag for the year 2019. The decision was taken at the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO.