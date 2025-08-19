Ramchander Rao to visit Vikarabad

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State President N. Ramchander Rao will embark on a day-long visit to Vikarabad district on Tuesday, engaging in a series of spiritual, commemorative, and party-building activities.

The visit will begin at 11:00 AM with a welcome by BJP leaders and activists at AngadiChittempalli. At 11:30 AM, Ramchander Rao will offer prayers at the Durga Temple in Shivareddy Peta, followed by a tribute at Ennepalli, where garlands will be placed at the statue of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, honouring his legacy.

At noon, the BJP leader will participate in prayers at the revered Ugra Narasimha Swamy Temple. The highlight of the visit will be his address as the chief guest at the BJP workers’ meeting in Manneguda, scheduled for 1:00 PM.

The meeting is expected to energise local cadres and discuss organisational strategies ahead of upcoming political engagements.

Later in the afternoon, at 3:00 PM, Ramchander Rao will have darshan at the Ananthapadma Swamy Temple in Ananthagiri, a site of deep spiritual significance.

The day will conclude with a key interaction at 3:30 PM, where he will meet intellectuals and thought leaders from various communities in Vikarabad, fostering dialogue on regional development and public concerns.