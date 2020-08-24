Ranga Reddy: Rising mutton prices lead to sheep robbery

Ranga Reddy: High mutton prices have raised the value of a sheep in the district. An unidentified man stole sheep belonging to Ravi, a shepherd from his open ground farm in Madivala village.

According to Ravi, a total of thirty-two sheep were missing from his open ground farm from August 17. He said that 10 sheep went missing on August 17, 12 on August 19 and 10 on August 21.

On August 22, when Ravi went to the open ground farm at night, he noticed a few unidentified persons stocking up his sheep in their car. On noticing the shepherd approaching the farm, they immediately ran away.

The unidentified persons left their Innova at the open ground farm to escape from Ravi. Later, Ravi lodged a complaint in Chevella police station and a case was registered against the unidentified persons.