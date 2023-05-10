Rangareddy: BJP express anger over demolition of tribal Chaudamma Yadi temple

Rangareddy : The destruction of the tribal deity Chaudamma Yadi on the hill next to the Chaudamma Gutta temple in the suburbs of Shadnagar town has caused anger and concern among the local community, with leaders of Shadnagar BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Hindu Vahini expressing their outrage. On Tuesday, these leaders visited the site to express their concerns, including Bharatiya Janata Party Constituency Convenor Dr. T. Vijay Kumar, Shadnagar BJP incharge Nelli Sri Vardhan Reddy, Vishwa Hindu Parishad State secretary Bandaru Ramesh, and Hindu Vahini leaders Chetla Venkatesh.

According to the tribals, local real estate traders were involved in the destruction of the temple. They accused unidentified people of vandalizing the temple, which they worship every day. The leaders of Shadnagar BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Hindu Vahini have called on the public to take action against the destruction of temples for business activities and demanded immediate punishment for the culprits. They have also alleged that real estate traders are buying land in the area and demolishing ancient temples.

Dr. T. Vijay Kumar warned that a Shadnagar bandh will be called soon if action is not taken against the people who demolished the temple. The BJP leaders informed the police about the demolition of the temple and submitted a written complaint. Local town CI Naveen Kumar and SI Venkateswarlu visited the site to inquire about the details. The tribal leaders stated that ChaudammaYadi has been a place of worship for their ancestors and also alleged that an ancient temple of Venkateswara Swamy has disappeared from the area. The destruction of these temples has caused great concern among the local community, and immediate action is necessary to protect their cultural heritage.