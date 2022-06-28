Rave party busted, 12 taken into custody

Abdullahpurmet: The Abdullapurmet police busted a rave party at a guest house in Inamguda village and took 12 men and women into custody. The accessories used to smoke hookah and liquor bottles have been seized by the police at the farm house.

During the police inquiry, it was found that a woman belonging to Vanasthalipuram has organised the rave party saying it to be a birthday party. The police received a complaint related to using loud music than permissible limits before they raided the farm house. The police registered a case against those persons, who have arranged music system for the party. The police also served notices to those who are in custody and released them.