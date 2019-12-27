R&B Chief Engineer Ravinder Rao inspects Yadadri road works

Yadagirigutta: Following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during his visit to Yadadri a couple of days ago, Roads and Buildings department Engineer-in-Chief Ravinder Rao along with department officials, traffic police and RTC officials examined the roads at Vykunta Dwaram, check post area, first ghat road, near queues and Pushkarini in Yadagirigutta.



During the inspection, he inquired about the width of the present roads and expansion needed for the free movement of vehicles in the interest of devotees who visit the Yadadri shrine. He also discussed the roads to be used for reaching the hilltop and down the hill.

In his interaction with traffic police, he discussed the separate roadways to be used by the devotees, VVIPS and other important persons to the top of the hill from Vykunta Dwaram. He discussed with RTC officials the bus points and area, platforms required for bus stand to cater to the needs of the devotees.

He said the officials concerned were taking all measures for the construction of wide roads for easy movement of vehicles and are also planning to arrange a bus point near Pushkarini and 50 feet circle road near Vykunta Dwaram. Meanwhile, people who are losing their houses and properties due to arrangement of 50-feet circle at Vykunta Dwaram and expansion of roads up to Yadav Nagar in Yadagirigutta obstructed Rao's car and argued with him about the government's move.