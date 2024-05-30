RDO visits Chinnonipalli reservoir, assures people

Gadwal: Respondingto the news item published in The Hans India on Saturday – “Havoc looms as monsoons threatens village “ –

RDO Rama Chandar visited the Chinnonipalli reservoir. Accompanied by Irrigation EE Rahimuddin , JE Upendra , MRO, ASI, and contractor Sunil, he sought to address the issues facing the reservoir. They assured the villagers that measures would be taken to prevent their houses from getting submerged by digging up a canal to redirect water safely. Additionally, they inspected the RR centre to understand and address lack of facilities. The RDO enquired with the people about their problems.

The villagers highlighted that a compensation package of Rs 12,54,000 was given to the flood victims of the Mallanna Sagar project in Thoguta mandal and requested the RDO to extend the same compensation to them. The RDO responded positively.