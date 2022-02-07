Realise divine presence within: Chinna Jeeyar

Muchintal: Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy on Sunday stressed upon the need to realise the divine presence within oneself.

Addressing devotees before the start of Sri Rama Astothra Puja, Swamyji said many refuse to recognise the divine presence within. "They feel it's me. It's all mine, and I have done it. People with such self-aggrandising thought processes are known as 'Asuras' (demonic in nature)' and belong to the school of Hiranya Kashyapa," he said.

Chinna Jeeyar said it is those self-loathing and self-aggrandising people who are unknowingly becoming thieves, land-grabbers, encroachers and 'dongalu' (thieves). Those who realise that it was the Almighty residing within are called devotees, good human beings.

Jeeyar swamy said, "the physical body is the abode of the Almighty, who is present in you, me and all others. As long as he is there within us we are known as man, woman, Brahmin, Harijan, Girijan, and once the life force leaves us, our body turns into a corpse. No one likes to retain it and they dispose of it as early as possible."

It is in this background, the importance of the teachings of Ramanujacharya become more relevant today. Ramanujacharya had not only preached equality of all, liberation and opportunities for all but also, practiced and made them happen in practice in the real world.

Earlier, Lord Rama realised the real nature of things and resolutely practiced it in his life. To share the hardships of others and ensure the wellbeing of all without any discrimination. That is what made him an 'Adharsha' Purusha or a role model. This made people construct temples and install statues for Lord Rama and Ramanujacharya. Neither of them asked for it.



Notwithstanding their divine nature, they remained 'human and with their actions, they have become Adarsha Purusha'. Adarsh really means a mirror. Good human beings are like mirrors. They reflect the way one perceives them.

"Touching asafoetida or camphor leaves their fragrance with us. So also, when we reflect and meditate in front of Murthi's (idols), the ideals of Rama and Ramanujacharya guide us to realize the presence of the divine within us," he added.

While several VIPs are listed to visit the Statue of Ramanujacharya in the next one week, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan visited the Statue of Equality on Sunday. He said the efforts of Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy has created a new icon for Telangana and it is a great gift for the future generations spreading the message that one should respect God in which they believe and also show equal respect to all gods and religions. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having inaugurated the statue of Ramanujacharya.