Reddy Fans Association to construct temple for CM Revanth Reddy

Nalgonda: In what can be deemed a display of fanatic devotion, fervent supporters and admirers of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy are gearing up to build a temple dedicated to him at Vanipakala in the Chityal mandal of Nalgonda district. A foundation ceremony has been scheduled on March 19; the main statue for worship in this temple would be that of Revanth Reddy.

Medi Santhosh, the State President of the Reddy Fans Association, expressed their commitment to the cause, stating that preparations are underway to lay the foundation stone for the temple on March 19. The groundbreaking ceremony is poised to be led by Bhongir MP ticket aspirant Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy. The initiative has sparked widespread discussions in erstwhile Nalgonda district, as the prospect of constructing a temple for a living political figure continues to captivate the public imagination.

Describing CM Revanth Reddy as a figure akin to a deity accessible to the masses, Medi Santhosh shared that this sentiment has led them to the decision to construct a temple dedicated to him. “It is a pleasure to construct a temple for someone born with a purpose,” said Snathosh, urging party workers to actively participate in the foundation programme.

It may be recalled that a constable Srinu had constructed a temple dedicated to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Nidmanoor of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency in 2018. Meanwhile, some people have opined that such form of overenthusiasm is a mockery to democracy.

Political pundits have shared that this unfortunate culture of constructing temples for living political figures, which originated in Tamil Nadu, has now spread to Telanagana.