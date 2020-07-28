Regional ring road soon in Ranga Reddy: Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy informed that regional ring road will be sanctioned soon and all the constituencies with this ring road will develop fast. The pharma city at Kandhukuru will also be built soon in 20 thousand acres which will turn to be another Hi-Tech city, she said.



Sabitha on Monday laid foundation stone for road work worth Rs 20.40 crore from Kalwakurthy-Kadhal-Madharam and Palle Prakruthi parks in Kadthal mandal and Macharla, Guduru villages in Maheshwaram constituency.

Sabitha said that there were many limitations to sanction the pharma city but the State government has cleared them all.

She further said that the State government is supplying water to every house through mission Bhagiratha.

Telangana government has finished the Kaleshwaram project and will soon finish Dindi, Kalwakurthi and Palamuru projects to distribute water to every acre.

Highlighting further on the TRS government works she said that nurseries, graveyards, dumping yards and tractors were provided to villages under Palle Pragati scheme and a total of 474 Palle Prakruti parks are being constructed in 560 Gram Panchayats in the district, she added. All the pending works will be completed soon.

Even in pandemic situation Telangana government has been working for people and has sanctioned many schemes under the leadership of KCR, said Sabitha.