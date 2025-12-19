  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from MGNREGA is an insult, says Ponguleti

  • Created On:  19 Dec 2025 10:14 AM IST
Removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from MGNREGA is an insult, says Ponguleti
X

Hyderabad: State Revenue, Housing, Information, and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme is an insult to him. The Minister described the removal of the name as a "shameful act".

In a statement released on Thursday, Srinivas Reddy criticised the BJP government for undermining and weakening the historic employment guarantee scheme over the past ten years. He noted that the scheme was originally introduced by the then UPA government in 2005 with the specific aim of supporting impoverished families.

The Minister criticised both the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name and the decision to shift 40 per cent of the financial burden onto the states, calling it an attack on the livelihoods of the poor.

He stated that the bill introduced in Parliament represents a step backward in development and imposes an unbearable financial strain on state governments.

Srinivas Reddy further stated that changing the name of the 'Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act' (MGNREGA), which has been the backbone of India's rural economy, to Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G) is unjust. He argued that the new bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, completely alters the nature of the scheme and its funding mechanism.

Tags

MGNREGAVB–G RAM G BillMahatma Gandhi legacywelfare schemesfunding disputeTelangana government
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Sebi takes host of measures to deepen investors’ participation in capital mkts

Introduced several changes and rules to improve understanding, allowed incentives in public bond issues to boost retail participation

Sebi takes host of measures to deepen investors’ participation in capital mkts

National News

More
Share it
X