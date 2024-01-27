Live
- 32 municipal officials transferred on EC directions
- Republic Day Celebrations held in Serilingampally under Jagdishwar Goud
- Congress condemns remarks against Sharmila
- YSRCP faces tough time in Gannavaram with Dutta’s exit
- Republic day celebrations held in Kothagadi Gurukula Girls' Hostel of Vikarabad district
- Sri Rama showed path to practice to be a good human being: Tridandi Chinajiyar Swami
- Complete your KYC verification for ration cards, deadline nearing
- Former Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Bingi Mashendra Rao is no more
- Don’t charge women for any fair; Bhatti tells Sajjanar
- 400 families loyal to YSRCP join TDP
Just In
Republic day celebrations held in Kothagadi Gurukula Girls' Hostel of Vikarabad district
Highlights
The 75th Republic Day was celebrated at Kothagadi Gurukula Girls' Hostel in Vikarabad district in presence of the principal Aparna, teachers and...
The 75th Republic Day was celebrated at Kothagadi Gurukula Girls' Hostel in Vikarabad district in presence of the principal Aparna, teachers and students. The games and sports event was conducted as well.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS