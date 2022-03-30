Revanth, a BJP's resource agent, flays Balka Suman

Hyderabad: TRS MLA Balka Suman on Wednesday came down heavily on TPCC chief Revanth Reddy. Addressing a press conference, Balka Suman termed Revanth as a resource agent of the BJP. He said that the TPCC chief is busy only blaming the TRS government but never questioned the Central government for not buying the paddy from Telangana. He also said Revanth Reddy doesn't even question the BJP at the Centre over their partiality with Telangana and other states like Punjab and Haryana. Balka Suman added it has become a habit for the TPCC chief to target the government for every issue.

Soon after Union Minister, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in the Parliament stated that the Centre will not purchase the boiled rice and it also mentioned that it has already been informed about the same during the previous Kharif season.

Congress MP Revanth Reddy stated that the TRS government has failed to convince the Central government to purchase paddy from the farmers in Telangana. He said that KCR had already given a written agreement to the Centre that it will not provide para-boiled rice in future.

Earlier in the day, the Central government in the Parliament clarified that it is not buying boiled rice from the States. In a written reply to the Parliament MoS for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said that the Central government will buy not boiled rice anymore. However, she maintained that the States can purchase boiled rice according to their needs. She reminded that the Centre has clarified that it will not purchase boiled rice in the last Kharif season. In the year 2020-21, the Centre had purchased 47.49 lakh metric tonnes of boiled rice in the Kharif season. She said that the Centre has purchased 6.33 lakh metric tonnes of raw rice.

Revanth Reddy who is in Delhi stated that KCR government is looting the poor. Addressing the media, Revanth Reddy said that Congress was responsible for the formation of the separate State of Telangana. He recalled that Congrees introduced the IKRISAT organization in India. He also recalled that Congress cleared the electricity dues of farmers with Rs 1,259 cores in the then United Andhra Pradesh under the regime of the then chief minister late YS Rajashekar Reddy. He informed that Congress provided a 9-hour free electricity supply to the farmers. He accused the TRS party of not completing the irrigation projects even with 11 lakh crores.