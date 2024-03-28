Live
Revanth calls upon cadres to ensure Cong win in Malkajgiri
Welcomes leaders from BRS and TDP into Cong at an event held at his residence in Jubilee Hills
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who earlier represented as MP from Malkajgiri constituency called upon partymen to ensure win in this key segment by trouncing both BJP and BRS.
While welcoming scores of leaders from BRS and TDP at an event held at his residence in Jubilee Hills in presence of Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Government Whip Patnam Mahender Reddy, he asserted that both the BJP and BRS which deceived the people were not going to win in this Parliamentary elections. He called upon voters to ensure Congress’s win as it was implementing most of the schemes which were promised in its manifesto and should avoid wasting their votes on parties which were slowly losing their significance.
Those who joined the Congress party include Krishna Prasad, the TDP’s contested candidate for Malkajgiri Assembly constituency in 2009, Telangana Kamma Sangham leader B Ravi Shankar, Arikepudi Prasad from Medchal, B Venkatesh Yadav from Qutbullahpur, former Corporators Shalini, Pavani Reddy, Ramana Reddy amongst others.