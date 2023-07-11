Revanth comment on free power creates Political storm

Telangana PCC President A Revanth was again in the eye of storm . The Congress leader's remark on free power supply to the farming sector triggered political storm in Telangana state.

Participating in TANA celebrations in America, Revanth made a comment that it does not require more than 3 hour power supply to the farmers who owned 3 acres . He also said that round the clock free power supply to agriculture would not help .

In a quick reaction, BRS working President and Telangana IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao countered Revanth's remarks. He said the Congress was against the farmers welfare and the opposition party conspired to stop free power supply. The Congress leader's remark exposed the Party's anti farmer policy.

KTR called on people and farmers to stage protests against Revanth comments on every village and bury the Congress leader's effigy.