Revanth govt blazes new trails for welfare, devpt in Telangana

Hyderabad : A gain stall odds, Telangana state is witnessing a big change with the fulfillment of promises made to people. The people’s government completed one year in office on December 7 and is moving forward to achieve many milestones in the second year of its governance. The youngest state of Telangana is standing as a role model for the country by adopting democratic governance. From the first day of assuming power, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been busy conducting reviews and meetings to achieve inclusive development in all sectors.

The CM has adopted a new approach to propagate Telangana culture by introducing a new state song, Telangana Thalli statue and new state emblem. In the midst of strong opposition from the opposition parties, the Chief Minister unveiled the Telangana Thalli statue with a new design officially on December 9. The new Telangana song penned by famous poet Andesri has emerged as a popular song. The removal of Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar from the state emblem of the Road Transport department gave enough indication that the government will unveil a new emblem soon.

On the development front, apart from implementing the Six Guarantees, the state government has introduced 160 innovative programmes in the last one year. The CM conceived the ideas and has been overseeing their implementation on a daily basis, aiming for people’s welfare and development of the state. The free bus travel introduced under “Maha Lakshmi” scheme has proved to be a hit with girls and women of all age groups.

The Chief Minister’s efforts to transform Telangana as the Future State and Hyderabad as the Future City has yielded results in the first year itself. The State is attracting huge investments which help in generating more employment opportunities. The people’s government fulfilled the aspirations of lakhs of unemployed people by filling up 55,143 government jobs in the first year. As a result, the unemployment rate in Telangana has decreased. The Labour Force Survey conducted by the Central Statistics department at the national level disclosed that the unemployment rate which was 22.9 per cent from July to September last year got reduced to 18.1 percent from July to September this year.