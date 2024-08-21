Revanth, KTR trade verbal slugfest over Rajiv Gandhi statue near Sectt

Hyderabad: A war of words broke out between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS working president K T Rama Rao over the proposed installation of the Rajiv Gandhi statue in front of the Secretariat. While KTR vowed to remove the statue after BRS returned to power, Reddy warned of retaliation.

The CM, who paid tribute at the former PM’s statue at Somajiguda, responded to KTR’s earlier statements that Rajiv Gandhi’s statue will be removed once BRS returns to power. “Let me see who has the guts to touch the statue. Congressmen will hit them with slippers. Do you (KTR) wish to replace your father’s statue with this? Your talk of returning to power will remain only a dream; you (BRS) will be confined to Chintamadaka (KCR’s native place),” he quipped.

On Monday, KTR vehemently objected to the installation of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue near the Secretariat, citing that it was marked for Telangana Talli.

He vowed that not only the statue will be removed once the party comes to power but also the names of important city landmarks, including the international airport at Shamshabad, which is also named after the former PM.

Within minutes after Reddy’s attack on BRS at Somajiguda, KTR, in his counter, took to social media platform X and posted, “Mark my words, Cheap Minister Revanth, we will clear out the trash from the surroundings of Dr B R Ambedkar Secretariat the very same day we are back in office. Can’t expect a Delhi Ghulam like you to ever understand self-respect and pride of Telangana.”

KTR criticised the use of language by the CM. “Using filthy language in front of school children shows your lousy thinking and uncouth upbringing. I wish you speedy healing from your mental sickness,” he added.

Following this, Congress leaders strongly reacted and backed Reddy’s statements. PCC working president T Jagga Reddy said the party supported all of the CM’s statements against BRS. “CM Revanth Reddy stands out as a suitable person to take on this type of loose leader,” he remarked.

Chairman of TPCC Media and Communications Sama Rammohan Reddy felt that KTR’s statements reflected the BJP ideology. “I see only BJP ideology in KTR's statements.

Any secular party will not make such statements. I believe that KTR is slowly showing signs of merging BRS with the BJP. People in Telangana are not liking his statement. He should take back his words,” he

demanded.