Revanth Reddy Seeks Cooperation from centre, urges to address state bifurcation issues

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss issues related to the development of the state. After the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka addressed the media, emphasizing the importance of maintaining good relations between the central and state governments beyond politics.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy requested the cooperation of the Prime Minister in addressing pending issues in various departments and working towards the continuous development of the state. He expressed satisfaction with the positive response received from the central government and highlighted the importance of the Union Home Ministry taking the initiative to solve bifurcation related problems.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka outlined the key issues discussed during the meeting, including the allocation of Singareni colliery, establishment of an IIM in the state, revival of the ITR project, merger of villages into Telangana, construction of the Kazipet Railway Coach Factory, sanctioning of 25 lakh houses, establishment of Navodaya Schools, resolution of pending issues in the Partition Act, and conversion of state highways into national highways.

Both Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka expressed gratitude for the positive response from Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to their requests. They emphasized the importance of cooperation between the central and state governments for the overall development of Telangana







