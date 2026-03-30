Revanth Reddy targets KCR on Dalit issue

Hyderabad: ChiefMinister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday lambasted the Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekar Rao for insulting Dalits during the BRS regime and also as the opposition in the Assembly.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said that KCR made the promise of making a Dalit as the first CM of Telangana. The BRS President deceived the entire Dalit community and assumed the office of Chief Minister.

During his second term, then Chief Minister KCR scrapped the Deputy Chief Minister post while a Dalit was at the helm in that position, which was seen as humiliating the entire community in the state. The Chief Minister also criticised the BRS President for appointing only one Dalit leader, Koppula Eshwar, to the Cabinet in 2018.

He further alleged that Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Bhatti Vikramarka, was removed from the post for questioning the government. “KCR could not tolerate a Dalit serving as Leader of the Opposition simply because he was holding the government accountable,” he said.

Revanth Reddy noted that the Congress Government elevated Bhatti Vikramarka as Deputy CM and also Finance Minister. The CM took strong exception to BRS leaders' humiliating remarks against the Finance minister.

"Bhatti Vikramarka, Damodara Raja Narasimha, Seethakka, Vivek Venkataswamy, Adluri Lakshman, Ramachandra Naik, Vemula Veeresham, Addanki Dayakar and many Dalit leaders were given prominent positions in the government. The previous BRS government accorded priority to only KTR and Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Vinod Rao, the CM charged.

The CM alleged that KCR was not attending the Assembly because the BRS leader does not want to face a Dalit Speaker in the House. The BRS members were also humiliating the Speaker by stalling the House continuously. CM Revanth Reddy appealed to the Speaker to take action against BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy for his unruly behaviour. On Harish Rao's advice, the matter should be referred to the Ethics Committee.

CM Revanth Reddy took a dig at the BRS over defections encouraged in the previous government in 2014 and 2018 and also objected to insulting remarks made against minister Seethakka. The CM asserted that members should speak in the house only with the permission of the Speaker.

Kadiyam Srihari is a leader of stature equal to that of KCR. No one in this country can ever cast doubt upon the honesty and commitment of Srihari. The Chief Minister said that insulting the senior leaders in the house is unwarranted.