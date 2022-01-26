Revanth Reddy to contest next Assembly poll from Kodangal

Mahbubnagar: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP from Malkajgiri Revanth Reddy has announced that he is going to contest the next Assembly election from his home town Kodangal.

While speaking at a programme during the felicitation of party cadres for achieving 75,000 memberships, Revanth Reddy who got emotional thanked the Congress party cadres for their dedication and commitment because of whose efforts the remarkable achievement of enrolling 75,000 members from Kodangal constituency.

With a huge membership of 75,000, he said that Kodangal has emerged as an ideal constituency for the Congress party not only in Telangana, but also for the entire country. The TPCC chief felicitated the Congress leaders and workers who enrolled more than 500 members in their respective polling booths at a function in Kosgi on Tuesday. He also announced that these activists would also be honoured by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.

Enumerating on various schemes launched by the earlier Congress regime, the TPCC chief said schemes like crop loan waiver, free electricity for farmers, Aarogyasri, 4% reservation for Muslims, etc greatly helped in the welfare and development of poor farmers and various sections of people in Telangana.

Reddy said that after he got elected as MLA from Kodangal in 2009, temples, schools, roads, 5,000 sub-stations, Kosgi Bus Depot were constructed. A school for children was also established in Maddur on his own land. He said he had also brought government junior colleges in Kodangal, Kosgi and Maddur and a Degree College was established in Kodangal.

As an MLA, he said, he brought drinking water to Kodangal at a cost of Rs 350 crore.

The TPCC chief alleged that after TRS came to power in Kodangal, the entire development process came to a halt in Kodangal constituency since 2018. Before elections KTR had promised to adopt Kodangal and speed up development activities, but after winning elections he had completely forgotten his promise.

The TPCC Chief alleged that the TRS party is harassing the Opposition leaders by slapping false cases on them and using police force to fear the local public who questioned and opposed the TRS misrule.

Revanth warned that after winning as MLA from Kodangal in the next elections, he would take action against all those police officers who misused their authority at the behest of TRS party leaders. The TPCC chief also alleged that the Kodangal TRS MLA is resorting to 'mamool' collection and is harassing the businessmen and others. He urged the Congress workers to constantly keep in touch with the public and raise their voice against the government's atrocities on the people.