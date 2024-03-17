Revanth terms Kavitha’s arrest a ‘cheap political tactic’

Hyderabad: Reacting over the arrest of MLC K Kavitha, Revanth described this as part of ‘cheap political tactics’ played both by both BJP and BRS to dent Congress’s prospects in Lok Sabha polls.

Revanth Reddy likened the Delhi Liquor case to a never-ending TV serial episode, stating that Kavita’s arrest, just 24 hours before the declaration of Lok Sabha elections, clearly indicates an election ploy.

“This unfolding drama has reached the climax. Both the parties are trying to cash in. While BJP is trying to show that it stood victorious against the corrupt leaders. On the other hand the BRS is trying to generate all the sympathy it could. Interestingly, this event happened just a day before the election notification was announced,” the CM questioned.

Revanth Reddy wondered as to why Kavitha’s father and former CM KCR has remained silent. “Why is that KCR kept himself aloof and not even condemned despite Kavitha being a party MLC,” he wondered. Over the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana on the same day of Kavitha’s arrest, Revanth Reddy felt that this was perhaps the first time that both Modi and ED were present at the same time. However, he felt that the silence of even Modi over the issue speaks volumes about the strategy of BJP and BRS for Lok Sabha polls.

“Why is that Modi did not speak about the arrests, during his roadshow ? What kind of strategy is there behind their (both KCR and Modi) silence,” he wondered.