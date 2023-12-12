Revanth to take decision on Rythu Bharosa, jobs, & drug menace

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who had been reviewing various departments and their activities, is likely to make a few key announcements regarding recruitment for government posts, implementation of Rythu Bharosa, curb on narcotic drug menace and release of funds for the ongoing welfare schemes in the next two to three days.

The Chief Minister on Monday discussed agricultural policies mainly procurement of paddy, Rythu Bandhu scheme, agricultural action plan during the season and supply of seeds and fertilizers to the farmers.

Officials explained the challenges they were facing in implementation of Rythu Bandhu due to financial constraints in the current financial year.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to furnish the details of the Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries and requirement of funds every season so that a plan of action could be prepared in advance to help the farmers during the season.

There was strong criticism from the public that the government was wasting crores of rupees by giving the scheme benefit to the big farmers.



It now remains to be seen if the government would make any changes to the scheme.

The Chief Minister instructed the Telangana State Public Service Commission to come out with an action plan to fill the vacancies in a scheduled manner. Sources said that Revanth was giving top priority to job recruitment as the youth supported Congress in the elections. The Service Commission officials would meet the CM on Wednesday or Thursday to finalise a schedule for the job notification at a fast pace.

The other major issue of growing narcotic drug menace would also be tackled sternly by the state government. The Chief Minister enquired about the status of pending drug case against Tollywood actors and a few political leaders. As an opposition leader Revanth had fought against the Telangana government on the drug abuse cases in the high court and succeeded in getting court orders for speedy disposal of the cases.