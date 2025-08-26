Revanth vows to restore OU’s lost glory; kicks off new works

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy vowed to revive the lost glory of Osmania University (OU). Addressing a packed gathering at the Tagore Auditorium of the OU on Monday, CM Revanth Reddy declared, “Osmania University is an alternative to the word Telangana. Both are like undivided twins.” He paid tribute to the university’s legacy, recalling its role in the 1938 armed peasant struggle and its contribution to the Telangana movement. He cited alumni like PV Narasimha Rao, Shivraj Patil, Jaipal Reddy, Gaddar, and George Reddy as examples of the university’s intellectual and social movement heritage.

He addressed after inagurating two hostels and laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Girls’ Hostel, Boys’ Hostel, and a modern Library Reading Room during the visit to the campus.

The event was attended by Minister Adluri Laxman, CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MLC Professor Kodandaram, several MLAs, MLCs, Corporation Chairpersons, Vice Chancellor Professor Kumar, Arts College Principal Professor Kashim, and other senior officials.

The Chief Minister condemned what he described as a decade-long conspiracy to weaken Osmania University. “We came to power with a plan to restore its former glory,” he said, highlighting the appointment of educated and visionary Vice Chancellors across the state.

He announced the formation of an engineers’ committee to assess development needs and pledged to elevate OU to the standards of Stanford and Oxford. Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of education in shaping society and eradicating poverty. “I have no land to distribute, no treasury. All I can give you is education,” he said.

He expressed concern over youth addiction to marijuana and drugs, calling for awareness and educational reform to combat the issue.

He announced the appointment of a committee to prepare an action plan for developing works at the university, and he assured to revisit the campus in December and give sanctions for the same. In a bold move, the CM announced a future meeting at the Arts College, promising no police presence.

“Let those who wish to protest, protest. I will answer them with sincerity,” he said. He also addressed political conspiracies, particularly against Professor Kodandaram, vowing to reinstate him as MLC.

Revanth Reddy urged students to voice their needs and promised to return with funding and support. “Without Osmania University, there is no Telangana. It is my responsibility to develop it,” he affirmed.