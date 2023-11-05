Live
Just In
Revanth will become a goat, says Bandi Sanjay
Hyderabad: BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay on Sunday said that CM KCR’s eyes are on at Gandhi Bhavan and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy will become a bakara (goat). Bandi Sanjay said he will abide by the decision of the party and he cannot become a CM when one or two people talk about it.
He criticized KCR for not giving B-Form to some leaders yet. He said that BRS gave only 23 seats to BCs and Congress gave only 19 seats. He added that both the parties are against the BCs.
Referring to CM KCR, he said it is also important to perform special poojas and monitor the projects time to time. It is a fact that the motors have sunk. It is a fact that the project has collapsed. The cracks in the pillars are real. He said that everything that KCR ate will be taken out and Kaleshwaram is not the property of KCR's grandfather. He challenged, "KTR bring you father, experts to Kaleswaram and answer my questions.”