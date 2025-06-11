Revenue sadassus are in full swing

Mahabubabad: The government was determined to correct the systemic failures and mismanagement that occurred during the Dharani Portal through the newly enacted Bhu Bharati Revenue Act-2025.

The revenue teams are accepting applications and resolving issues on-site with the motto ‘Revenue Department at the People’s Doorstep’.

Revenue Sadassus (Revenue Meetings) are in full swing in the Mahabubabad district. RDO Krishnaveni is officiating a Revenue Sadassu in Kothaguda mandal in Mahabubabad district on Tuesday.