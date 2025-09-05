Rising Crime Wave at Mahabubnagar Government Hospital: Safety Concerns Deepen

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar’s Government General Hospital (GGH) is struggling to maintain safety amidst a disturbing rise in criminal activities, with patients, doctors, and families increasingly anxious about their security. Despite the presence of a Special Protection Force (SPF) assigned to the hospital, thefts, kidnappings, and other crimes continue unabated, raising doubts over the effectiveness of the security measures in place.

The latest incident occurred on September 2, 2025, when Dr. Kamil Ahmed, a pediatrician, discovered that Rs. 15,000 had been stolen from his personal room while he was on duty. This marks just one of many thefts in recent months, including stolen cash, jewelry, mobile phones, and even vehicles. What was once a hospital known for healing now seems increasingly unsafe.

The hospital's security problems are not new. In February 2024, a four-month-old baby was kidnapped from the premises while her parents were attending to medical needs. Despite efforts from the judiciary to investigate the matter, security at GGH remains problematic. More recently, in August 2025, a woman lost 16 tolas of gold while undergoing a scan, adding fuel to growing concerns about the safety of personal belongings at the hospital.

Cases of stolen mobile phones, wallets, and vehicles are now reported regularly, with many visitors fearing to leave their valuables unattended. Vulnerable patients have also become targets. In May 2022, a newborn was kidnapped from the delivery ward, highlighting the severe lapses in hospital security.

The issue is compounded by the negligence of hospital and SPF staff. A tragic incident in July 2024 saw a patient, R. Venkat Reddy, allowed to leave the hospital without authorization, only to be struck and killed by a vehicle. Despite these repeated failures, SPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Sri. Prasad, posted at GGH for over 12 years, was promoted in 2023, raising questions about accountability.

Social activist Diddi Praveen Kumar has been at the forefront of the battle for better security at GGH. Kumar has filed multiple complaints with senior police officials and district authorities, urging them to take swift and decisive action. “Doctors, patients, pregnant women, and children deserve to feel safe in a hospital — a place meant to heal, not a place where they fear theft or worse,” Kumar said. “The Special Protection Force has completely failed in its duties. The government must step in, hold the security personnel accountable, and restore safety at the hospital.”

In response to the rising concerns, hospital authorities, including the Resident Medical Officer and the Superintendent of GGH, have acknowledged the theft incidents and promised to improve security measures. They have indicated plans to install additional CCTV cameras and enhance supervision of security arrangements at the hospital. However, despite these assurances, thefts and abductions continue to persist, which further underscores the ineffectiveness of the current security setup.