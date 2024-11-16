Rs 500 Bonus Per Quintal on Fine Paddy in Addition to MSP - Collector Badavath Santhosh

Nagar Kurnool: District Collector Badavath Santosh and District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath visited paddy procurement centers in Manganur and Lattupally villages on Saturday.

District Collector Badavath Santosh assured that the paddy procurement process is running smoothly across Nagarkurnool district. He reiterated that the Telangana State Government is providing a ₹500 bonus per quintal on fine paddy, in addition to the Minimum Support Price (MSP). He encouraged farmers not to be disheartened, as payments will be directly credited to their accounts within 48 hours of procurement.

During their surprise inspection of the government-run IKP procurement centers in Manganur and Lattupally villages under Bijinapally Mandal, the Collector and SP reviewed the ongoing procurement process and interacted with the staff. They checked the moisture levels of the paddy and instructed officials to ensure smooth operations without any issues.

The Collector addressed farmers’ concerns on-site, assuring them that any problems would be resolved immediately. He cautioned farmers not to fall prey to middlemen and to sell their hard-earned produce only at government procurement centers.

He urged farmers to report any issues they face at the procurement centers to the local authorities immediately. Additionally, he directed officials to ensure the availability of tarpaulins and to prepare gunny bags in advance for storing the purchased paddy. He emphasized prompt transportation of procured paddy to mills to prevent spoilage due to potential weather changes and assured farmers that necessary precautions would be taken.

The inspection was attended by Nagarkurnool DSP Srinivasulu, IKP APM Rajitha, CC Kalavathi, and other mandal and village-level officials.





Delete Edit



