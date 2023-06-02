  • Menu
RTC drivers love their profession and work with commitment: Sajjanar

VC Sajjanar
Highlights

Share a heart touching video of Tamil Nadu RTC bus driver’s retirement day video which shows the man getting emotional on his last working day

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation managing Director VC Sajjanar was moved by the incident of Tamil Nadu RTC driver getting emotional at the time of his retirement.

Taking to Twitter handle, Sajjanar has shared the video of a man kissing the steering of his bus for the last time and also showing his gratitude to the bus by hugging it and bursting into tears on his retirement day. This incident has now gone viral and the man winning hearts of the netizens for his down to earth love for his job.

He shared the video of the incident of Tamil Nadu RTC driver getting emotional at the time of his retirement is moving everyone's mind. He recalled his association with the bus for 30 years.

He also added that “This driver's scene is the best example of how employees at RTC love their profession and work with commitment.”


