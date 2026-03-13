Rythu Bharosa aid to be released in two phases

Hyderabad: With no availability of sufficient funds, the state government has reportedly decided to deposit Rythu Bharosa benefit in the farmers’ accounts in two installments. The first installment of Rs 4,500 crore will be released by March end and remaining in April.

The State Finance Department has informed the top officials of the agriculture wing about the paucity of funds for the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Due to non- availability of funds, the government had not deposited the benefit in farmers’ accounts since November last year. The government was borrowing funds from different sources, including RBI and other financial agencies.

The finance department was expecting the approval of requisition for borrowings from different agencies and the fund flow in the last week March will help to address the issue, officials said that the benefit will be released to the small farmers in the first installment and farmer owned above five acres of land will get the scheme benefit in the second installment.