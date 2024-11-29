Rythu Bharosa for all farmers soon

Nalgonda: Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy announced that Rythu Bharosa funds will soon be credited to the accounts of all farmers. On the occasion of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s death anniversary, he paid floral tributes to Phule’s statue at the Clock Tower Center in Nalgonda on Thursday.

During his interaction with the press, he outlined plans for statewide farmer assemblies (Rythu Sabhas), which are set to begin shortly. On December 7, the CM would inaugurate the Brahmana Vellamla Project and a medical college in Nalgonda. The events will be followed by a public meeting at NG College.

The minister was happy to note that the Brahmana Vellamla Project reservoir was filled up, improving groundwater levels and facilitating irrigation in surrounding villages. “This project fulfils my 18-year-long dream,” he said with jubilation.

Komatireddy informed that the government was grounding several developmental activities for Nalgonda district. It allocated Rs 110 crore for underground drainage and additional infrastructure projects, Rs 40 crore for a new nursing college, and Rs 275 crore for the medical college building, which would be inaugurated by the Chief Minister. new district library would be established at the site of the old town hall.

Latif Shah Dargah and Brahmangari Gutta Ghat road projects would also be taken up soon and plans for these projects were already finalised. Efforts were on to get the projects launched by the Chief Minister. The minister said the Musi River Rejuvenation Project would benefit Nalgonda residents, who suffered for long due to health and environmental issues. The SLBC tunnel project would soon get two new machines, which would pave way for its completion within 20 months. The Telangana government achieved a landmark by providing gas cylinders at 500, a first in the country, according to Komatireddy. Additionally, 200 units of free electricity are being offered, benefiting thousands of households. The government also spends 300 crore monthly to provide free bus services for women.

Komatireddy revealed plans for the Rs 30,000-crore Regional Ring Road project. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony. Discussions with central ministers were going on to secure funding for the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Road project, which was nearing finalization. Tendering for the Nalgonda section of the Regional Ring Road had been completed, and works would commence soon, added the minister.