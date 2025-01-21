Live
- CJ Alok Aradhe bids farewell to TG HC
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates ‘Grand Indian Pavilion’ at World Economic Forum in Davos
- Ghose report on Kaleshwaram bunglings to be ready by March
- Talks Bear Fruit, Aarogyasri Services Resume In Network Hosps
- IT Officials Conduct Raids on Mythri Movie Makers
- Chandrababu Seeks Investment in Petrochemical Hub at Davos Meeting with Lakshmi Mittal
- 120 receive appointment letters at mega job fair
- Badlapur sex assault case: 5 cops guilty
- Vijayawada Rly division operates 90 Sankranti special services
- Protesting farmers defer today’s march to Delhi
Just In
Rythu Bharosa rollout from Jan 26: Komatireddy
Highlights
Nalgonda: Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Monday emphasised that his government was committed to the...
Nalgonda: Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Monday emphasised that his government was committed to the welfare of farmers, whom he described as the backbone of the nation. He inaugurated several development and welfare projects in Tip-parti mandal in Nalgonda district.
The minister first inaugurated the PACS building in Parjur village, followed by the opening of a sub-center at the Primary Health Center. In Tipparti, he inaugurated a PACS godown, laid the foundation stone for a new Gram Panchayat building, and unveiled the new DCCB building.
Next Story