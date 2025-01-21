  • Menu
Rythu Bharosa rollout from Jan 26: Komatireddy

Rythu Bharosa rollout from Jan 26: Komatireddy
Nalgonda: Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Monday emphasised that his government was committed to the...

Nalgonda: Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Monday emphasised that his government was committed to the welfare of farmers, whom he described as the backbone of the nation. He inaugurated several development and welfare projects in Tip-parti mandal in Nalgonda district.

The minister first inaugurated the PACS building in Parjur village, followed by the opening of a sub-center at the Primary Health Center. In Tipparti, he inaugurated a PACS godown, laid the foundation stone for a new Gram Panchayat building, and unveiled the new DCCB building.

