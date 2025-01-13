Rythu Bharosa soon after Sankranti festival says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Huzurnagar : Minister for Major Irrigation and Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy has announced that the Rythu Bharosa scheme would be implemented after Sankranti, aiming to bring joy to the farmers. Speaking on Sunday after laying the foundation for various development works worth Rs 18.57 crore in Nereducharla town and mandal in Suryapet district, the minister emphasised that the Congress government’s goal is to see happiness in the eyes of farmers.

Addressing the media, he highlighted key initiatives taken during the government’s one year of administration, including free bus travel for women, free electricity up to 200 units, and LPG cylinders for Rs 500. He also noted that the Congress government waived off the highest amount of crop loans in the country. Criticising opposition parties, he accused them of being unable to digest the government’s success and expressing frustration against it.

The minister pointed out that Rs 2,500 crore had been allocated for the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme. Under this initiative, farmers would receive ₹12,000 per acre annually.