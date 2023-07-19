Sanitation workers told to have faith in KCR

Warangal: The status of sanitation workers in Telangana is far better than their counterparts in other States, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

In a statement released here on Tuesday, the minister urged the sanitation workers to continue their faith in the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who increased their salaries to Rs 8,500 a month. It may be mentioned here that sanitation workers across the State are on strike for the last one week, demanding a hike in salaries and to protest against the non-payment of salaries up to six months.

“KCR will take an appropriate decision to resolve the issues faced by the sanitation workers,” Errabelli said. The CM will take a decision on promoting the qualified sanitation workers as assistant panchayat secretaries, he added. Errabelli warned the sanitation workers not to fall prey to the guiles of Opposition parties. The status of sanitation workers in the States ruled by the BJP and the Congress is far worse compared to Telangana, Errabelli said. Further, he urged the sanitation workers to maintain restraint until the government takes a decision.