Sarpanch thrashes differently-abled person, suspended

Mahabubnagar: In a heart-wrenching incident, a sarpanch kicked a differently-able person on his chest after demanding his wages. The incident took place in Puluponipally gram panchayat of Hanvada Mandal, Mahabubnagar. According to the sources, the victim identified as Krishnaiah working as an NREGS worker asked the sarpanch Kosgi Srinivasulu for his salary.

In the video, the sarpanch has heard abusing the differently-abled person. The victim's son tried to save his father from Sarpanch but in vain. After the video went viral on social media, Mahabubnagar Collector S Venkata Rao suspended the Sarpanch and ordered a probe.