Satyanarayana to assume charge as DCC prez tomorrow

Khammam: Senior Congress leader Nuthi Satyanarayana Goud will formally take charge as the new president of the Khammam District Congress Committee (DCC) on December 1. The announcement was mde by DCC president Puvvalla Durgaprasad announced on Saturday.

As part of the organisational restructuring undertaken by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Goud, who hails from Lakshmipuram in Wyra mandal, has been appointed to lead the district unit. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at 3 pm at the District Congress office, Sanjeeva Reddy Bhavan, here.

Prominent leaders expected to attend the programme include ministers Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy along with MP R Raghuram Reddy, and MLAs Matta Raghamaayi and Malothu Ramdas Naik.

Several distinguished leaders are also expected to grace the occasion. The DCC has urged party leaders, Market Committee chairpersons, ATMA Committee chairpersons, office-bearers of affiliated district bodies, Block/Mandal/Town Congress presidents, present and former public representatives, party workers and supporters to participate in large numbers and make the event a grand success.