Satyasai Vratams with Devotion

Nagar Kurnool : On the occasion of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 99th birthday, the Nagar Kurnool Sathya Sai Seva Samiti, under the leadership of Convenor Hakim Vishwaprasad, has been conducting the Sri Sathya Sai Vratas with devotion across households in the town for the past 63 days.

On Friday, it was shared that the Vratas were being performed with great faith by devotees in their homes. The head priest of the Sathya Sai Temple, Vavilala Rajasekhar Sharma, performed Ganapati Puja followed by the chanting of Vedic mantras, after which he narrated the story of Sri Sai Baba. Subsequently, Prasadam distribution was also carried out.

The event saw the participation of Sai Prashanti Charitable Service Trust General Secretary Elime Eshwarayya, Suvarna, Sai Geetha, Sharada, Satish, Saibaba, Panduranga Reddy, Prasad, Tulasi Ram, Krishnaiya, Venkatarau, Rangarao, and a large number of women devotees.











