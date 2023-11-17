Satyavati Rathod says no guarantee for Congress six guarantees

Tribal and Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod said that the Congress party is asking for votes in the name of six guarantees and there is no guarantee that the Congress party will win. She said that there is no guarantee that the Congress Party will be together even if it wins, and there is no guarantee as to who will be the chief ministerial candidate.

She said that the current MLA Seethakka has done nothing to Mulugu other than campaigning and assured that once she wins the election, she will bring Godavari waters through lift irrigation and develop Gangaram Kottaguda mandals .

She said that people should decide whether they want 24 hours electricity or 3 hours electricity and said that BRS government will be formed. On Friday, BRS campaigned in Gudi Thanda Timmapuram Gundam Palli Gudem Mokallapalli Enchagudem Sadireddypalli Pogullapalli and other villages.

Speaking on this occasion, Bade Nagajyoti challenged Seetakka, who has been in politics for 20 years, to tell what development he has done for his mother-in-law's hometown, Mondraigudem. She said that Seethakka is misleading the people by giving various promises and whether Revanth Reddy has the courage to announce who is the real Congress chief ministerial candidate. She appealed to the people to participate in the voting on 30th of this month and vote for her.

TS Road Chairman Y Satish Reddy, Library Corporation Chairman Govind Naik, ODCMS Vice Chairman Srinivas Reddy, Late Minister Chandulal Tanaudu Ajmira Dharam Singh, Mandal Party President Kommanaboina Venu and others participated in this program.







