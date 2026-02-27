SBI Hyd Circle donates Rs 53 lakh to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma commended the staff of the State Bank of India (SBI), Hyderabad Circle, for their generous contribution of Rs 53,00,000 to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. The cheque was formally presented by S. Radha Krishnan, Chief General Manager of SBI Hyderabad Circle, at Lok Bhavan on Thursday.

As Chairperson of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, the Governor was joined by Capt Sreenivasulu, Director of Sainik Welfare, along with senior officials from the Department of Sainik Welfare and SBI Hyderabad Circle.

Expressing his appreciation, Governor Dev Varma described the contribution as a noble and inspiring gesture. He noted that such acts of generosity not only strengthen welfare initiatives for war veterans, ex-servicemen, war widows, and their dependents but also set a powerful example for other organisations and citizens to follow.

The Governor highlighted SBI’s consistent role in supporting welfare programmes for the armed forces community, acknowledging the bank’s commitment to social responsibility. He expressed confidence that this initiative would encourage more institutions to extend similar support, thereby enhancing the welfare and dignity of those who have served the nation.

The Armed Forces Flag Day Fund plays a crucial role in assisting families of servicemen and veterans, and contributions like these help sustain vital programs.