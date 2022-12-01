SCCL power plant emerges at the top

Kothagudem: The 1,200 MW Singareni Thermal power plant located at Jaipur in Mancherial mandal has emerged as the number one thermal power station during the last eight months period of the current financial year 2022-2023.

The company stated that till November 30, 2022, the plant generated 6,385.11 million units at a plant load factor (PLF) of 90.86 which is the highest PLF among all the 250-odd power stations in the country. According to a Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report, the 2,600 MW NTPC Korba in Chhattisgarh secured second place with a PLF of 90.01%, followed by the 2000 MW NTPC Singrauli plant with a PLF of 89.94%.

Commissioned in 2016, the STPP has achieved 100 per cent PLF on several occasions. It has so far generated 51,547 million units of power. Appreciating the power plant's progress, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao sanctioned another 800 MW plant on the same premises in Jaipur.

SCCL CMD N Sridhar informed the PSU is taking all measures to generate 3,000 MW power by 2026. Already, they were generating 1200 MW of thermal power and 219 MW of solar power. The Singareni would add 800 MW thermal power capacity and generate 1,000 MW of solar power by installing floating solar panels in all major reservoirs in the state and achieve the milestone of 3,000 MWs of power by 2026.

Congratulating the Director (E&M) D Satyanarayana and employees of the power plant, Sridhar called upon the employees to continue the same spirit and register the highest PLF to meet the power requirements of Telangana state.