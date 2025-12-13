SCR announces special train services for Sankranti Festival

South Central Railway officials have announced the operation of several special trains to cater to increased passenger demand during the Sankranti festival.

The Secunderabad-Anakapalle train (07041) will operate on 4th, 11th, and 18th January (Sundays), while the return service from Anakapalle to Secunderabad (07042) is scheduled for 5th, 12th, and 19th January (Mondays).

In addition, a special train will run between Hyderabad and Gorakhpur (07075) on 9th, 16th, and 23rd January (Fridays), with the Gorakhpur to Hyderabad service (07076) following on 11th, 18th, and 25th January (Sundays).

Moreover, a special train connecting Machilipatnam and Ajmer (07274) is set to run on 21st January, followed by the return service from Ajmer to Machilipatnam (07275) on 28th January. This initiative aims to facilitate smoother travel for festival-goers.