Man held for damaging banner and idol at Puranapul temple

According to police officers they believe the incident happened about 11.30 p.m. the night of Wednesday 14 January 2026. The accused was reportedly in the Puranapul Darwaza gate and damaged a flex banner with the POP idol which was installed in the temple's verandah. In response to the complaint, Kamatipura police initiated a case and initiated an investigation.

During Hyderabad temple vandalism case, police were able to collect CCTV footage as well as other evidence on the spot. Utilizing technical inputs and investigational leads, police were able trace the suspect, and took him into custody the next day on the 15th of January, 15, 2026.

Senior police officers have clarified that the suspects were not allowed to enter the sacred sanctum sanctorum of the temple, and that it was the principal idol that wasn't affected by any means. They also denied reports that circulated on social media of burning down the idol saying that these reports were fake and seemed to be intended to cause disturbances.

After the news of the vandalism broke the news, the situation was rapidly deteriorating. A crowd of more than 300 people gathered in front of the temple, resulting in another vandalism at the nearby church. Police officers deployed to handle the chaos were attacked by the crowd and suffered severe injuries for four police officers.

In response, a separate investigation was registered in connection with the attack on police officers and the damages done by mob. Investigators are currently looking over CCTV film and videos in order to identify those who were involved. Police have stated that sever legal enforcement will be initiated against anyone found to be to be responsible of the violence.