SCR bets on LHB train coaches for safety

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the increased safety due to adaptation of Linke Hoffman Busch (LHB) railway coaches as witnessed in recent train accidents the South Central Railway is converting 38 percent of its existing coaches into LHB coaches. In the current year 7 pairs of trains will have LHB coaches.

As per South Central Railway data, there are around 5,748 coaches across the zone out of the 2,181 (that is 38 per cent) are equipped with LHB coaches; total rakes across the zone are 272 out of that 88 are of this Germen technology racks. With the availability of these LHB rakes, 55 pairs of trains (that is 110) of express trains are now running with LHB coaches. The seven pairs of trains are under the planning stage to be converted into LHB in the current year. 62 pairs of express trains are yet to be inducted with LHB coaches. As and when LHB coaches are received from production units, it will be planned accordingly to induct the leftover trains with LHB coaches. The LHB coaches are manufactured in Chennai (TN), Kapurthala (Punjab), and Raebareli (UP).

Remembering a derailment incident last year, a senior officer stated, “With the implementation of this German-based and developed LHB technology, major mishaps have reduced. For instance, last year there was a narrow escape for passengers on the Godavari Express that was derailed on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and another similar escape was with the East Coast Express. These coaches are designed with high fire resistance with more capacity of passengers and also anti-climbing in case of accident.” Highlighting about these coaches, a senior officer of SCR said, “The use of German-based and developed LHB technology coaches has averted major mishaps in the zones. The LHB technology being used by the Indian Railway had saved coaches carrying hundreds of passengers from colliding with each other or losing balance after derailment. The coaches designed for an operating speed up to 160 kmph could go up to 200 kmph but have been tested up to 180 kmph. Their length and width have a higher passenger capacity compared to conventional rakes.