Live
- Naga Chaitanya plays reverse game on Tamannaah in ‘Dhootha’ promotions
- Film Bazaar inaugurated at IFFI Goa
- Sonam Kapoor: My mother exposed me to the world of fashion
- Big B goes speechless as 11-yr-old 'KBC 15' contestant reveals his reason to 'time travel'
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Navid Sole faces unexpected eviction
- Only KCR can provide 24x7 power: KTR
- 95 percent of OpenAI employees threaten to quit if board doesn't bring back Altman
- Renewed FPI selling keep markets in red
- India And Australia Expand Bilateral Ties: Comprehensive Talks Cover Digital Trade, MSMEs, And More
- Karthika Depotsavam held in a grandeur in Tirupati
Just In
SCR to run special trains between Hyd-Bhagat Ki Kothi
Highlights
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush during the festive season, South Central Railway will run trains between Hyderabad- Bhagat Ki Kothi. Train...
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush during the festive season, South Central Railway will run trains between Hyderabad- Bhagat Ki Kothi. Train no 07021(Hyderabad- Bhagat Ki Kothi) will depart on November 22 from Hyderabad at 9:05 pm and arrive at Bhagthki Kothi at 8 am. Train no 07023 (Bhagat Ki Kothi -Hyderabad) will depart on November 26 from Bhagat Ki Kothi at 7:30 am and arrive at Hyderabad at 11 pm.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS