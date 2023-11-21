SCR to run special trains between Hyd-Bhagat Ki Kothi

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush during the festive season, South Central Railway will run trains between Hyderabad- Bhagat Ki Kothi. Train no 07021(Hyderabad- Bhagat Ki Kothi) will depart on November 22 from Hyderabad at 9:05 pm and arrive at Bhagthki Kothi at 8 am. Train no 07023 (Bhagat Ki Kothi -Hyderabad) will depart on November 26 from Bhagat Ki Kothi at 7:30 am and arrive at Hyderabad at 11 pm.