Second city-Vizag Vande Bharat train hits the tracks

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism and DoNER, Kishan Reddy recalled the major developments in the Indian Railways for the past 10 years, particularly in Telangana.

Speaking after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the second Vande Bharat train from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, he said that three Vande Bharat trains were introduced last year, including Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Kacheguda to Yesvantpura, and Tirupati to Secunderabad. Besides, the flagging off of the second Vande Bharat train in Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam was the fourth such train from Telangana.

He said that the new train will provide a fast connectivity option in both directions to start their journey either during morning, afternoon, or evening time, as per the convenience of passengers.

He mentioned the rapid progress of the railway manufacturing unit in Kazipet, and the redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station is underway swiftly. He said that 20 per cent of the re-development works have been completed, and the Cherlapally railway terminal works will be completed soon. According to South Central Railway general manager Arun Kumar Jain, there is more than 100 per cent patronage on the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat train. It witnessed 129 per cent in December last year, 124 per cent and 133 per cent in January and March this year. Against the backdrop of increasing demand, the second Vande Bharat train is being introduced, he said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy participated in the programme virtually.