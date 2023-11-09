Secunderabad cantonment BRS candidate Lasya Nandita takes blessings before nomination

Secunderabad Cantonment BRS MLA candidate Lasya Nandita's residence was crowded with cadre and activists ahead of filing nomination. Firstly, Lasya Nandita took the blessings of her mother Geetamma and later paid tribute to the portrait of her father, late MLA Sayanna.

On this occasion, all the followers chanted slogans saying Johar Sayanna.

Lasya Nandita expressed confidence that she will win the cantonment seat with the blessings of CM KCR.







