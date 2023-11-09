Live
- AAP govt's 'criminal failure' to provide alternatives to farmers in Punjab has turned Delhi into gas chamber: Bhupender Yadav
- Malayalam actor-mimicry artist Kalabhavan Haneef no more
- UP Cabinet chaired by Adityanath meets in Ayodhya, approves several proposals
- Air India in pact with WorldTicket to provide customers air-rail connections at 5,600 stations in Germany
- KCR files nomination for Kamareddy constituency
- Our govt is commencing Mekedatu project: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar
- Odisha pioneer in designing people-centric Millet Mission: Naveen
- Diwali 2023: Last-Minute Affordable Tech Gifting Ideas
- No more in election politics -Sadananda Gowda
- Two iconic superstars, ‘Pedarayudu' Padmashri Dr.Mohan Babu Garu and ‘Nattamai’ Shri Sarath Kumar Garu come together for 'Kannappa' in picturesque New Zealand
Secunderabad cantonment BRS candidate Lasya Nandita takes blessings before nomination
Secunderabad Cantonment BRS MLA candidate Lasya Nandita's residence was crowded with cadre and activists ahead of filing nomination. Firstly, Lasya Nandita took the blessings of her mother Geetamma and later paid tribute to the portrait of her father, late MLA Sayanna.
On this occasion, all the followers chanted slogans saying Johar Sayanna.
Lasya Nandita expressed confidence that she will win the cantonment seat with the blessings of CM KCR.
