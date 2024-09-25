Seminar held on ‘Clinical Care of Patient’

Warangal: Sahasra Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Hanamkonda in association with Prathima Relief Institute of Medical Sciences organised a daylong seminar cum panel discussion on ‘The Overall Clinical Care of the Patient in the Teritiary Hospital: A Clinical Perspective with Special Reference to ADR Monitoring’ on the occasion of 4th Pharmacovigilance Week celebrations. The seminar was conducted on the theme ‘Building ADR Reporting Culture for Patient Safety’ in which Dr Dheeraj Tippani, Director, Sahasra Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences was present; Prof (Dr) Gannu Praveen Kumar, Principal, Sahasra Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences delivered the welcome address. Ramu Anantha, Licensed Pharmacist, National Health Service, London highlighted the role of clinical pharmacist about ADR assessment, evaluation, counselling, support during the patient treatment.

He also advised on how to evaluate the appropriateness, effectiveness of the patient’s medications and made his presence feel the students to increase their confidence levels. Dr P Madhukar Rao, Associate Professor, Dept of Pharamacology, Prathima Relief Institute of Medical Sciences lucidly elaborated on the various aspects of formats and entry of the ADR data online and offline.

He highlighted the interaction with doctors to update the drug information and about the collaboration with the pharmacy practice department in reporting ADR’s.

Faculty and students actively participated in the panel discussion.