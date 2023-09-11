Senior most Telangana leader D Srinivas critically ill

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader D Srinivas has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. His health condition is stated to be critically ill.



The hospital authorities had issued a health bulletin on Srinivas health condition. Doctors said that Srinivas has been admitted to hospital with complaints of difficulty in breathing and altered Sensorium. He has been diagnosed with septic shock with multi organ dysfunction . He is currently under an intensive care unit and the condition is critically ill, the health bulletin said.

Srinivas was the senior most Congress leader in Telangana state. He joined BRS after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and was nominated as Rajya Sabha MP. The senior leader had recently quit BRS and claimed to continue in Congress .