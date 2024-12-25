Sensational Crime Incidents in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: 2024 Year in Review

The year 2024 witnessed a surge in crime rates across the Telugu states, with shocking incidents shaking both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The rising wave of criminal activities, ranging from brutal murders to shocking assaults, has left the region in turmoil. This report highlights some of the most distressing and sensational crime cases that captured public attention in 2024.

Grim Murder in Nandyala: Minors Commit Atrocity

One of the most horrific crimes occurred in Nandyal district, Andhra Pradesh, in July. In a chilling case, three minors lured an 8-year-old girl to a secluded spot in Muchumarri, where they subjected her to rape before brutally murdering her. The crime escalated when the minors’ fathers attempted to dispose of the body. They transported the lifeless child on a bike to Vanamalapadu, where they placed her body in a boat, tied a stone to it, and dumped it into the Krishna River. Despite extensive searches, the body of the girl was never recovered, leaving the incident to haunt the community.

Petrol Attack in Kadapa: A Student’s Tragic End

A petrol attack in Kadapa district shocked the state in October. Vignesh, a student from Ramanjaneyanagar, fell in love with a young woman studying at a local college. When she rejected his proposal, Vignesh resorted to extreme measures. He poured petrol on the student and set her on fire, threatening to end his life if she did not meet him. The attack resulted in the tragic death of the young woman, sparking outrage across the region.

Dead Body Parcel Shocks West Godavari

In a gruesome incident in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, a dead body was found in a parcel, raising alarm in the region. The incident, which occurred in December, stemmed from a property dispute. Sridhar Verma, a resident of Kalla village, allegedly murdered a man named Parlayya and placed the body in a wooden box. The parcel was sent to the house of a woman involved in the property feud. The police arrested Sridhar Verma, but the bizarre nature of the crime left residents stunned.

Murder and Dismemberment in Bhadradri Kothagudem

In Telangana, a chilling murder case emerged in Bhadradri Kothagudem district in November. Swati, a 30-year-old woman, was brutally murdered by her boyfriend, Veerabhadra. In a shocking act, Veerabhadra dismembered Swati's body into 20 pieces, placed the remains in a sack, and buried them in a field. The crime stemmed from financial disputes, with Swati demanding the return of money that the couple had swindled from others. Unable to handle the pressure, Veerabhadra resorted to this violent act, further deepening the sense of horror in the area.

Constable Murdered by Brother in Ranga Reddy

In a heart-wrenching incident, a female police constable was murdered by her younger brother in Ranga Reddy district. The crime, which took place in December, involved Nagamani, a constable at Hayat Nagar police station, who had been in an inter-caste marriage. Her brother, enraged by her decision to marry outside their community, attacked her on her way to work. He struck her with a car and then brutally assaulted her with a machete, ultimately killing her.

2024 has proven to be a year marked by shocking and heinous crimes across both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. From the brutal murder of a young girl by minors to the dismemberment of a woman by her boyfriend, these incidents have caused widespread outrage. Police continue to investigate these cases.