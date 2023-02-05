Several leaders call on KCR

Hyderabad: Several leaders including former MPs, district chairmen, senior leaders of Maharashtra met BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday.

Senior politicians have been coming forward to join the party attracted by public policies. Under the leadership of CM KCR, they inquired about the Rythu Bandhu scheme, Dalit Bandhu, free power, pensions as well as rural development and urban development, agricultural development, industrial development and other development and welfare programmes implemented in Telangana.

Former ministers, MPs, senior leaders of Maharashtra who invited BRS to evolve into a national party, said that there was an utmost need for alternative progressive political leadership like KCR in the country's politics.

They had a long discussion about the policies of the BRS party. They exuded their confidence to join the party.

Among those who met with CM KCR include National United Front of India President Gopal Rishikar Bharti from Chhattisgarh, former Madhya Pradesh Balaghat MP Bodh Singh Bhagat, Maharashtra Bandara former MP Kushal Bhopche, Chhattisgarh Sarangad former minister Dr. Chabbilal Ratre, Gadchiroli. Former Zilla Parishad Chairman Pasula Sammayya, Republican Party Gadchiroli District President Srinivas Shankar, Siddipet District BRS Leader Ambanti Balachandra Goud and others were present.