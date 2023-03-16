Several leaders from Kurnool, Nandyal & other towns of AP join BRS

Hyderabad: The BRS Andhra Pradesh chief T Chandrashekar on Wednesday said that it was not his party chief K Chandrashekar Rao, but the Congress party, which had divided Andhra Pradesh into two and it was supported by the BJP.

He was speaking at a meeting where several leaders from Kurnool, Nandyal and other towns of Andhra Pradesh joined the party at Telangana Bhavan.

Chandrashekar said it was not KCR who divided AP; the Congress party had divided the State, supported by the BJP and the parties like Telugu Desam and YCP gave letters for bifurcation.

He said the BRS chief raised his voice because of injustice to Telangana.KCR had fought questioning the injustice by the Andhra rulers.

"There has been a phenomenal development in the State during the last nine years.

There was no drinking water in Telangana 10 years back, but now it has become a drought-free State," Chandrashekar pointed out.

He said there were many people from Andhra residing in Telangana, but KCR never targeted anyone; people from AP had voted for the BRS. If people of AP want development, they can vote for BRS; if they don't want development, they can vote for YCP and TDP. If they vote for YCP, TDP and JSP, their vote will go to BJP, Chandrashekar stated.

Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy said as Telangana has Hyderabad, AP has Vizag; if there is commitment the city could be developed a lot. Andhra Pradesh has hundreds of km of sea coast. If Singapore with just 19-km coast can develop on a big scale, how much development AP could have, he asked.

Reddy alleged that the State could not get developed because of inefficiency of leaders there. He said there was a need for KCR's leadership in AP.

The minister said there was a unique political situation in AP because both ruling YCP and Opposition TDP were supporting the BJP at the Centre. There was not a single leader who could question Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the disinvestment in Vizag Steel Plant.